Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 2.5% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,317,837,000 after buying an additional 560,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Netflix by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $308,901,000 after buying an additional 411,745 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Erste Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.50.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $4,763,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $537.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $591.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

