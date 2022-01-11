Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,301 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 0.9% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 147,065 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $89,760,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,307,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 33.8% during the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 37.9% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $539.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $627.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $591.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.50.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.