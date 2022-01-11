Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Cut by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $539.85 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $478.54 and a one year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $627.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $591.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.