NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 28.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,997,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,398 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $17,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 18.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 90,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 34.2% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 139,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 35,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $261,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 129,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,944,085.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 376,078 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,477 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NPTN opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $801.90 million, a PE ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

