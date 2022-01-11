Needham & Company LLC Cuts Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $33.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s current price.

ACCD has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. lowered their price target on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. Accolade has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accolade will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Accolade during the third quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 920.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

