NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NCR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of NCR by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.72. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.