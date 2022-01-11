Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to report $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.71. Navient posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.99 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NAVI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.71. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 27.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Navient by 441.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

