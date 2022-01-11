National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Shares of NSA opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.52. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $35.77 and a twelve month high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 103,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.