National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Downgraded to Market Perform at Bernstein Bank

Bernstein Bank cut shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have 1,105.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of 1,120.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NGG. Argus cut National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $760.67.

Get National Grid alerts:

NYSE:NGG opened at $71.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. National Grid has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $73.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.65.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 46.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 3.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.