National Bank Financial Lowers Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to C$195.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. raised Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.21.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $131.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.41 and a 200-day moving average of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.66. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

