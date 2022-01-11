National Bank Financial Increases Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to C$30.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRMRF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 3.50. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $20.52.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.18 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 38.74%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 2.87%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

