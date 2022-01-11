N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Short Interest Update

N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 4,100,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 563,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

NYSE:NABL opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. N-able has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that N-able will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at $72,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on N-able in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on N-able in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, N-able currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

