Myriad 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $184.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last week, Myriad has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Myriad has a market cap of $1.63 million and $184.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 346.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000034 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,813,795,750 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.