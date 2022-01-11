MV Oil Trust (MVO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

MV Oil Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 30.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE MVO opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. MV Oil Trust has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $10.25.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MV Oil Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of MV Oil Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

