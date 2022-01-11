Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $244.77

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €244.77 ($278.15) and traded as high as €271.25 ($308.24). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at €271.25 ($308.24), with a volume of 292,731 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €254.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €244.77.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (FRA:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.