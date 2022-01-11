MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.57.

NYSE:MSM opened at $83.12 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.48.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 68.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 666,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,407,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 66,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

