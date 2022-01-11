MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,014,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 259,694 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,841,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,313,000 after purchasing an additional 77,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,063,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,002,000 after acquiring an additional 158,130 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,610,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 175,936 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,855,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after acquiring an additional 112,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in MRC Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,552,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRC opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.47. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $12.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

MRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

