Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DNB Markets raised Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Mowi ASA from 200.00 to 235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHGVY opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81. Mowi ASA has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $29.94.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.70%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.5196 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.69%.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

