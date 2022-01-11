Morse Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 141.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock opened at $167.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.35 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.42.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.