Morse Asset Management Inc Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 979.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after buying an additional 99,126 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,679 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $24,070,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $173.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The company has a market capitalization of $134.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.85.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.56.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

