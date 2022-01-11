Morse Asset Management Inc Has $853,000 Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,808,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,206,465,000 after acquiring an additional 766,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,966,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,512,000 after acquiring an additional 944,490 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 64.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,246,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,321,000 after buying an additional 308,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after buying an additional 3,780,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average is $35.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.77.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.40%.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

