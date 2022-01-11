Morse Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 49,900 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

NLY opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.