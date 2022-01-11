Morpheus.Network One Day Volume Reaches $801,727.00 (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MNW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Morpheus.Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00003650 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. Morpheus.Network has a total market cap of $72.43 million and approximately $801,727.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00065767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

Morpheus.Network (CRYPTO:MNW) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus.Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

