Morgan Stanley Upgrades Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sight Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $16.00 on Friday. Sight Sciences has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 27.62, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jesse Selnick purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $184,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 527,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $12,649,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 838,108 shares of company stock worth $19,270,384.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

