Morgan Stanley Raises American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $38.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.25.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth $114,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.