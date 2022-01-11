Morgan Stanley Increases Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target to $67.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on K. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Shares of K traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.65. 5,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,776. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.44 and its 200-day moving average is $63.47. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Kellogg by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 606.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 29,656 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 28.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 23,960 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

