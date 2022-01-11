Morgan Stanley Increases Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target to $67.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.53% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on K. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.
Shares of K traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.65. 5,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,776. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.44 and its 200-day moving average is $63.47. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76.
In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Kellogg by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 606.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 29,656 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 28.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 23,960 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.