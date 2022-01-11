Morgan Stanley Increases Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target to $25.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.50 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s previous close.

ESI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 145.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 148.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.