Morgan Stanley Increases Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $60.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BHF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.40.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $57.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $2.89. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,785,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,942,000 after buying an additional 79,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,925,000 after buying an additional 193,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,128,000 after buying an additional 73,836 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 544,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after buying an additional 42,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,430,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.