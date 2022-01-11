Morgan Stanley Cuts Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Price Target to €62.00

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €70.00 ($79.55) to €62.00 ($70.45) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UBSFY. Oddo Bhf upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($51.93) to €43.50 ($49.43) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($70.45) to €55.00 ($62.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $9.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

