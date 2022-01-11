Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) & Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Financial Comparison

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) and Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Advanced Materials and Brenntag’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A Brenntag 3.78% 13.58% 5.88%

This table compares Morgan Advanced Materials and Brenntag’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Advanced Materials $1.17 billion 1.12 -$28.89 million N/A N/A Brenntag $13.45 billion 0.98 $532.88 million $0.77 22.26

Brenntag has higher revenue and earnings than Morgan Advanced Materials.

Volatility & Risk

Morgan Advanced Materials has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brenntag has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Morgan Advanced Materials and Brenntag, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Advanced Materials 0 2 1 0 2.33 Brenntag 2 1 4 0 2.29

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Brenntag shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brenntag beats Morgan Advanced Materials on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants. The firm also manages supply chains for both chemical manufacturers and consumers by simplifying market access to products and services. The company was founded by Philipp Mühsam in 1874 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

