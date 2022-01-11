Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,761 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 7,255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PPH opened at $77.73 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a twelve month low of $65.24 and a twelve month high of $77.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.10 and its 200 day moving average is $74.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

