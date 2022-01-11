Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 114,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RADI. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $547,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 62,332 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $775,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $9,530,466.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,309,863 shares of company stock worth $21,244,584 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

RADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

