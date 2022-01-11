Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco by 83.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 2,393.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco by 28.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IVZ opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 26.77%.

IVZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

