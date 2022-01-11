Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $167,000 in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,150 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 30.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,177,550,000 after acquiring an additional 998,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SEA by 520.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $918,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,772 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in SEA by 34.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,215,261 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $608,311,000 after purchasing an additional 568,721 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $639,249,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in SEA by 36.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,830,135 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $502,555,000 after purchasing an additional 492,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE opened at $187.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a PE ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $168.00 and a 12 month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

