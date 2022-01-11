Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $120,000 in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYG. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

Shares of IYG opened at $200.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.84. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

