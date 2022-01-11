Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1,398.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,657 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.53. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.