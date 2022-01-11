Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) by 853.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 135.2% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 68,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 39,424 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the third quarter valued at $905,000. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MNP opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

