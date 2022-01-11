Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 90,774 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 472.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,774 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 11,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $82.21 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day moving average of $67.90.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 619,573 shares of company stock valued at $47,860,121 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KGI Securities started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

