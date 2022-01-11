Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $70,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $71,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total transaction of $942,031.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total transaction of $899,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock worth $18,040,222 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.64.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $449.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.51 and a 1 year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.