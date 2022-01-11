monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) by 27.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,164 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $53,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,709,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,354,000. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,245,000.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $246.99 on Tuesday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $155.01 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.83.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.63 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MNDY shares. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. lifted their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.17.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

