Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1,074.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 29.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 73.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 409,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,118,000 after acquiring an additional 39,026 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 14.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 108,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,606,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $233.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.18. The firm has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.22. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $4,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $1,574,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 431,250 shares of company stock valued at $124,365,515. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.