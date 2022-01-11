Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for $173.37 or 0.00405702 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $15.49 million and approximately $483,576.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00059702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00079276 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.87 or 0.07527643 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,745.11 or 1.00025897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00067590 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 89,333 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.