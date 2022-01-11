Mint Club 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.01 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last week, Mint Club has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. Mint Club has a market cap of $20.83 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00037423 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,020,711,172,590 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

