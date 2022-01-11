MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 55.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $481.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $411.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $654.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $654.36.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The business had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSTR. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $595.00.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

