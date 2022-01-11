Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,888 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.5% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,751 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Microsoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $314.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $212.03 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.34.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

