Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Cut by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $314.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $212.03 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.34.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

