Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.32 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will report sales of $50.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.92 billion and the highest is $51.36 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $43.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $194.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.80 billion to $198.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $220.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $199.57 billion to $231.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $314.27. 44,246,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,373,500. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $212.03 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after buying an additional 182,243 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,200,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

