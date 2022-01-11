M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,314 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.93. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.06 and a 52-week high of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

