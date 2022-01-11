M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,466 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $83.86 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of -72.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

