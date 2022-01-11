M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,811 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Parsons worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

In related news, CEO Carey A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Richard Kolloway bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 16,196 shares of company stock worth $505,865 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSN opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $30.55 and a 1 year high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $956.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.00 million. Parsons had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

